Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration kicks off with a focus on hope and community

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration is in full swing this weekend, drawing excitement not just for the festivities but also for a powerful message of unity and hope for the future.

For over 50 years, the Indiana Black Expo (IBE) has been a beacon of support, providing pathways for progress. As societal challenges evolve, IBE emphasizes the importance of coming together to instill hope in today’s youth.

“Times are a little bit different; they are more unique. So to have the opportunity to provide joy and excitement and promise for the future and to show that we are still standing for our youth and family programming,” Alice Watson, the President of IBE said.

A key aspect of this year’s celebration is a strong focus on health. In partnership with the Indiana Department of Health for the 39th consecutive year, the expo features a comprehensive health fair offering attendees access to $4,000 worth of free healthcare services.

“We hope they come empowered to make better decisions,” Antoniette Holt, the Director for the Office of Minority Health for the Indiana State Department of Health said. “We hope that they come and will be able to help their families, that they will be able to help their neighborhoods and communities. And so that's what we hope they take advantage of these free services. That's what I have to keep emphasizing: that it's free.”

This year also sees the expansion of the Expo's Cultural Arts Pavilion, showcasing local Black artists. This initiative aims to inspire a new generation of creators. Tania Michelle Wineglass, a featured local artist, hopes the expansion motivates young people to pursue their artistic passions.

“The honors diploma used to have two fine arts credits, and well, they took that away. So what it does is it instills a value; it lets them know that they are appreciated, whether they are creating or not. They see, ‘Oh wait, somebody appreciates the arts, somebody is still doing the art,’ so it gives them hope to be like, maybe I can still do it,” Wineglass said.

The Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration stands as a celebration and recognition of the present while looking toward a brighter future. For a full list of events, click here.

