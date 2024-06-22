Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration kicks off with annual film festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration is off to a strong start.

Festivities began at the Indiana Black Expo (IBE) Headquarters for the annual film festival. It was the first year the festival has been held inside their own building.

WRTV

The celebration of African America cinema in Indiana highlighted the Netflix film “Black Barbie: A Documentary.”

The film explores the creation of the first Black Barbie, emphasizing the importance of representation and how dolls can play a crucial role in shaping identity and imagination.

Additionally, two short films were showcased, titled: “Rasheeda’s Freedom Day” and “Black Girls Play.”

WRTV

After the showcasing, there was a panel discussion on the relevance of films in historical storytelling.

“We’re really excited about what we’re doing and how we’re leading the pathway to telling our stories,” Alice Watson, President and CEO of IBE, said. “Representation matters. When you see yourself, you believe, and you can be yourself.”

The IBE Summer Celebration runs through June 30. For more information, click here.