Indiana Black Legislative Caucus warns against mid-decade redistricting push

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus discussed the potential impacts of mid-decade redistricting during a meeting on Monday. Lawmakers said if they return for a special session, it should focus on strengthening schools, addressing housing concerns or utility costs rather than redrawing congressional maps.

"It's an incredible myth that Indiana is a red state. It's really more purple. If I am not mistaken, President Trump won by 58% of the vote. That does not mean red," State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. said.

Harris Jr. emphasized the need to address practical concerns facing Hoosiers.

"If we come back, we should come back to help Hoosiers deal with real problems," Harris Jr. said.

State Rep. Cherrish Pryor called mid-decade redistricting "a political move."

"We should not be playing politics with our people," Pryor said. "There are a significant number of Democrats in the state of Indiana. We need to make sure our congressional representation is proportional to the vote that comes out on election night."

The potential redistricting also raises concerns about representation in Indianapolis' 7th Congressional District, where nearly one-third of residents are Black. This district is home to Congressman Andre Carson, Indiana's only Black member of Congress.

"The very structure of the representation, who gets heard, who gets counted is also at risk," Harris Jr. said. "Redrawing this district risks diluting Black voting power."

State Senator Dr. Tyler Johnson posted on X Friday that it's "time to get redistricting done," saying "for too long maps have diluted the voices of everyday Hoosiers who prioritize fiscal responsibility, strong borders and traditional values."

Time to get redistricting done! pic.twitter.com/sNe3NPMZVA — Tyler Johnson, DO (@sendrjohnson) October 17, 2025

Governor Mike Braun has not yet announced whether he will call a special legislative session for redistricting.

Braun's office and House Speaker Todd Huston's office did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

However, a spokeswoman for Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray confirmed that Bray participated in a call with President Trump on Friday to discuss redistricting, though she said there was nothing else to share at this time.