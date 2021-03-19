Indiana BMV adds 5 new languages to driver's license written exam, including ASL

INDIANAPOLIS — Soon, the written exam to receive a driver's license in Indiana will be offered in 19 languages, the state's Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced.

The Indiana BMV commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced that five new languages — American Sign Language, Hindi, Croatian, Serbian, and Tagalog — will be added to the computer-based system over the coming months. ASL will be available as soon as Monday, Mar. 29.

“We are excited to offer American Sign Language in the form of a video translation to our menu of languages for the operator’s exam. Because ASL will be available in our computer-based system it will eliminate the requirement for these exams to be scheduled in advance,” Lacy said.

All non-English translations, according to the BMV, are completed by state-certified translators that undergo a peer-review process prior to publication.

The "written" exam portion of achieving your Indiana driver's license has been performed via computer since 2013. The ASL addition will be presented in video form for the Deaf or hard-of-hearing community.

