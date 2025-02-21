Indiana budget concerns rise over Dolly Parton Imagination Library funding

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last budget cycle of the Holcomb administration, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library received state funding for the first time. However, as Indiana enters a new budget cycle, that funding is not included in the proposed budget, raising concerns across the state.

WRTV

Gov. Mike Braun has expressed his commitment to crafting a balanced budget but acknowledges that some line items may need to be cut.

“With the funding cut at the state level, the local programs would not have the matching 50 percent funds to pay for their programs," Julie Wendorf, President of the Indiana Library Federation, said.

WRTV

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library mails one book a month to children ages 0-5 and operates in 89 of Indiana's 92 counties.

According to the Indiana Library Federation, this would mark the first time in the program's 30-year history that a state would withdraw funding after entering into an agreement.

As of February 2024, there were 124,992 children enrolled in the DPIL program. Since August 2023, the announcement of the statewide expansion, over 1.8 million books have been gifted.

WRTV

“Many local programs were able to expand and if that funding was taken away, their ability to actually take over that 100 percent funding of the program would be in jeopardy of having those programs continue,” Wendorf said.

While concerns about the Imagination Library funding persist, virtual schools are celebrating potential additional funding.

Currently, virtual schools receive 85 percent of the funding per student compared to traditional schools. If funding were equalized, institutions like Indiana Digital Learning Schools argue they could better serve their students.

WRTV

“That funding will mean more teachers for intervention and support in English and math, especially in those younger grades," Dr. Elizabeth Sliger, Executive Director of Indiana Digital Learning Schools, said.

The budget proposal also includes the elimination of the sales tax on feminine hygiene products and adult diapers. Vera McConnell, a junior at Riverside High School, testified before lawmakers in support of the tax elimination.

WRTV

“I know friends who have had to miss school because they don't have enough stuff or their periods are just so heavy that they don't know a good way to manage it. My school doesn't usually provide period products in the bathrooms,” McConnell said.

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, Indiana is one of 20 states that impose sales tax on feminine hygiene products. McConnell hopes lawmakers in the Senate will include this tax cut in the final budget.

WRTV

“It will make such a huge difference to people's budgets,” she said.

Late Friday afternoon, Gov. Braun announced how he plans to continue funding the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. He has asked First Lady Maureen Braun to spearhead an initiative to keep the program in Indiana.

First Lady Braun will work with philanthropic partners and in consultation with state leadership to identify funding opportunities for the book distribution program.

WRTV

"I am honored to lead this work to help ensure our youngest Hoosiers have as much exposure as possible to books and learning,” First Lady Maureen Braun said. “Indiana has many strong community partners and I am confident we will collaborate on a solution that grows children’s love of reading.”

WRTV

In response to this ask, DPIL sent the following statement:

I deeply appreciate Governor Braun’s commitment to early childhood literacy and the leadership of First Lady Maureen Braun in championing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Imagination Library brings the joy of reading to over 125,000 Hoosier children each month and we are encouraged by Governor and First Lady Braun’s support to ensure its future in Indiana. We look forward to working with the Governor and First Lady, state leaders, and Local Program Partners to keep books in the hands of Indiana’s youngest learners and strengthen this foundation for a lifetime of success," stated Jeff Conyers, President of The Dollywood Foundation.

This information came out after WRTV did its interview with the Indiana Library Federation. They sent the following response to the announcement: