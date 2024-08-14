Indiana candidates for lieutenant governor debate rural issues at State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — What is the best plan for the future of farmers and small-town Hoosiers? Indiana's candidates for lieutenant governor discussed their visions before a full house of fair attendees.

Republican Micah Beckwith, Democrat Terry Goodin, and Libertarian Tonya Hudson debated at the Indiana State Fair's Purdue Extension Building on Tuesday. The event focused on issues concerning agriculture, property taxes, and the environment.

WRTV Lieutenant governor candidates Terry Goodin, Tonya Hudson, and Micah Beckwith debate at the Indiana State Fair.

"Indiana agriculture is worth fighting for, and I know the Braun/Beckwith administration will be that warrior," Beckwith said. "We're not giving small farms the proper tools when it comes to what they need to survive. That comes down to the government getting out of the way."

WATCH | Marion County clerks encouraging residents to sign up to be poll workers

Marion county clerks encouraging residents to sign up to be poll workers

"It's very important that Indiana has a Secretary of Agriculture, which is the Lieutenant Governor, that knows John Deere is not Bambi's uncle," Goodin said. "We will grow Indiana out of this property tax crisis. In the meantime, we'll find new ways and new sources of revenue to fund conservation projects."

WRTV

"We should reform tax codes and abolish the property taxes because you deserve to have more money in your pocket," Hudson said.

Bartholomew County goat farmer Steve Schoettmer was in the room and hoped the politicians would avoid grandstanding during the debate.

"We need to have them focusing on our issues," Schoettmer said. "Not some philosophical crazy land stuff, but our issues."

WRTV

Schoettmer said he would likely support Goodin because he wants a change in the Statehouse.

"If you listen to the people on the stage talking about, 'The government is the man and is taking us down,' it's them," Schoettmer said.

Jay County cattle farmer Dru Mercer did not attend the debate, but believes agricultural issues should remain top of mind at the state fair.

WRTV

"All of the state fairs originally started because of agriculture, it was a chance for all of the farmers from around the state to bring in their products," Mercer said. "Keep in mind that farmers are the backbone of this country and the backbone of Indiana."