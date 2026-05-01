Indiana Center for Recovery helps patients seek new paths for depression, PTSD treatment

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Center for Recovery is helping people who are suffering from emotional trauma, depression related to military service, and other mental health challenges explore new paths for treatment.

Kelly Brown is the executive director of the center. She joined News 8 to describe one of the new treatments they’ve started offering: FDA-approved Spravato.

Spravato is a fast-acting esketamine-based treatment that Brown says allows the patient to be disconnected from the trauma as they process the emotions and memories associated with it.

Brown also breaks down how else the therapy works, what improvements they have seen in their patients, and how people considering this treatment could make the first steps in starting.

To learn more about the center’s Spravato treatments, visit their website.

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