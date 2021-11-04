Indiana Chamber of Commerce reacts to new employer vaccination requirements

INDIANAPOLIS — A vaccine mandate could soon go into effect for a majority of the American workforce. That means nearly two-thirds of all workers in the United States will soon be impacted by vaccination rules.

The Biden Administration says employers with 100 or more employees must have those employees vaccinated by January 4, 2022, or you must require unvaccinated employees to produce a negative test on at least a weekly basis.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about this new mandate and how the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is reacting to it.