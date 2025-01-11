Indiana Chamber of Commerce wants the state to create an Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS — Being your own boss sounds like a dream, right? But becoming an entrepreneur is a process, a complicated one at that.

"There is not a guidebook for this,” Chelsea Kopelman, an entrepreneur and creator of Keeping Up in Carmel, said. “That is scary because things are happening quickly, you’re growing quickly, and there is not really an 'OK when you hit this milestone, here is what it is going to trigger.'"

Kopleman’s digital media platform called Keeping Up in Carmel has over 40,000 followers.

The platform features local happenings and serves as a guide for people looking for things to do in their community. Now, she is taking that idea to new heights.

"Keeping Up Local is essentially the nationwide play that we can take this model and we can replicate it across cities across the country,” Kopleman said.

Keeping Up Local has six affiliates right now and plans on launching more this year.

Kopleman says she found her way through reaching out to other entrepreneurs.

Now, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce has a priority in this legislative session to create an office of entrepreneurship and innovation. Basically, a one-stop shop for aspiring business owners.

"The hope is that there would be resources within state government that are thinking about uniform and streamlined operations for new entrepreneurs,” David Ober, the Senior Vice President at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said. “It would be a resource for these individuals to interact with."

Kopleman says a resource entrepreneur would have benefited her immensely.

"If I could have had someone say, 'A specialist is who you should call if you need help with this,' it would have saved me a lot of time," Kopleman said. "I probably could have grown my business quicker. "

Kopleman has several other accounts that highlight specific parts of the area. Those accounts feature things to do in Brownsburg, Greenwood, and Downtown Indianapolis.

House Bill 1172 would create an office of entrepreneurship and has been filed for the 2025 legislative session. It's currently waiting for a committee hearing.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has a long list of other priorities.

They want to be involved in the conversation surrounding property tax reform to make sure businesses benefit from the changes.

They would also like to see the cigarette tax increased. They feel it would help create some needed revenue for the state while also bettering health outcomes.

See the full list of their priorities below.

Economic Growth, Innovation and Entrepreneurship



Ensure property tax reforms make sense for all payers and don’t shift the burden to businesses

Establish a state Office of Entrepreneurship to lift up and emphasize commitment to small businesses

Expand statewide economic development initiatives

Workforce Development/Talent and K-12 Education



Implement additional tools to attract, cultivate and retain talent in the state

Increase workforce skills and labor force participation, including at the onset by strengthening career and technical education pathways

Seek further innovation in K-12 that leads to significant and continued improvements in student performance and workforce preparedness

Healthy, Prosperous Citizens and Communities/Quality of Place



Contain healthcare costs for businesses and residents

Expand access to affordable quality childcare and housing

Superior Infrastructure and Energy

