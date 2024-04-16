Indiana colleges implement AI into lesson plans to prepare students for the future workforce

INDIANAPOLIS — Any time there is a new technology in the world there are typically two types of reactions; rejecting it or embracing it.

At the University of Indianapolis, the businesses school is embracing artificial intelligence.

"Starting last fall we challenged all of the faculty to include AI in every single class that they are teaching,” Karl Knapp, Dean of the School of Business at University of Indianapolis said. “Predominantly because they are going to be using this as a competitive advantage when getting jobs. "

According to the 2023 World Economic Forum's future of jobs report, 44 percent of workers will need to learn how to implement some form of AI in their workflow in the next 5 years.

"I think it is the future of jobs in general,” Craig Seidelson an Associate Professor of operations and supply chain management at UIndy said. “I don't see AI as taking people's jobs but I see it as AI becoming part of people's jobs. "

Seidelson has taught his students how to collaborate with AI. He say's when Chat GPT and other AI apps and websites were first coming out they saw student's using them, but not in a way that would benefit them in the long run. Now his students have used AI to check their data points and assist them in real world simulations by answering questions about certain scenarios.

"I'm going to be prepared for the future. I am going to go into the work force knowing how to do these things that people who have been in the workforce for years may need to learn,” Christian Werner, a Business Administration Major at UIndy said. “So, it definitely make me feel more prepared."

Werner is one of the first classes of students at UIndy to learn how to use AI as a tool. He feels it's something all colleges should implement.

"Colleges should be using AI because it's going to be something we are going to be using in our future and potentially the rest of our lifetime,” Werner said.

UIndy says students must disclose if they use AI to help them with a project. They also say it's easy to tell when a student is trying to pass work done by AI off as their own.

Indiana University and Purdue both have majors dedicated to AI. Purdue University sent this extensive response when asked about how AI was used and how students pursing a degree in AI are taught. You can read that response below.

Purdue University:

While we cannot say what is more worthwhile for individual students, we can say that Purdue students who pursue our degrees specifically in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have several distinct benefits. Purdue is well-known for its strong programs in Computer Science and our approach to AI education is tailored to prepare students for the cutting-edge developments in this field. Purdueoffers a BS in AI from Computer Science and a BA in AI from Philosophy. Specifically, our two AI degrees offer:



Focus on AI and Machine Learning: Our BS in AI degree offers concentrated coursework in foundations and applications of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, (deep) neural networks, and all related areas. This focus enables students to delve deeper into AI technologies, algorithms, and applications than a general Computer Science program might allow. This is the focus of the BS, but substantial coursework in this area is also included in the BA. Societal impacts of AI: Beyond technical skills, the BA in AI degree program at Purdue is tailored to provide in-depth knowledge of societal impacts of AI, including ethics, policy, and legal aspects, offering a comprehensive understanding of the field beyond technical skills. This is the focus of the BA, but substantial coursework in this area is also included in the BS. Emerging Technologies: Purdue’s AI curriculum is designed to keep up with the ever-changing and rapidly evolving field, offering students exposure to the latest research, tools, and technologies in the field. Internships and Co-ops: Purdue has strong connections with the tech industry, which help AI majors secure internships and co-op opportunities that are specifically aligned with their field of study. Industry Demand: With AI and machine learning becoming integral to all business sectors, a specialized degree positions Purdue graduates to meet this demand directly, offering a wide range of career options. Cutting-Edge Research: Purdue is involved in groundbreaking research in AI and related fields. Students in an AI program can work alongside leading researchers, contributing to innovations that can shape the future of technology. Interdisciplinary Applications: AI studies at Purdue can be involved in interdisciplinary work with other world-leading Colleges at Purdue, such as our College of Engineering and our College of Agriculture. AI complementing all majors: The BA in AI includes the opportunity for any Purdue STEM major to earn an additional degree in AI through our Degree Plus program without adding time to graduation. For example, students in our Daniels School of Business can add a degree in AI to their studies offering exceptional preparation for decisions they will face in their careers involving the implementation and adoption of AI in various industries.

The Purdue AI degree emphasizes the role of ethics in the AI era, which involves exploring the moral implications and societal impacts of AI technologies. AI Ethics education at Purdue covers:



Bias, Fairness, and Explainability: Understanding how biases can be embedded in AI systems, often reflecting existing societal inequalities, and strategies for designing more equitable, fair, and explainable AI solutions. Privacy: Examining the implications of AI in data collection and processing, as well as the balance between technological advancements and individuals' right to privacy. Autonomous Systems and Decision-making: Exploring the impact of AI on decision-making of autonomous systems (i.e., robots) and the potential risks of over-reliance on AI systems. Responsibility and Accountability: Discussing the ethical responsibilities of AI developers and the challenges of accountability when AI systems cause harm. Societal Impact: Considering how AI affects employment, accessibility, and social interactions, and ways to enhance benefits while mitigating negative consequences. Status and Rights of Advanced AI Systems: Discussing the question of whether advanced AI systems can be understood to be conscious, responsible for their decisions and/or actions, and thus potentially have rights and responsibilities of their own.

As you can see, pursuing an AI degree at Purdue University provides a targeted education, preparing students for careers in AI and related fields, with access to state-of-the-art resources, research opportunities, and a strong career network.