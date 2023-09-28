Indiana county health departments preparing for influx of state funding

SHELBY COUNTY — Indiana has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. There are 44 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to Indiana University.

On top of that, Indiana also ranked 45th nationally for state government public health spending in 2021.

These are just some of reasons the state has dedicated millions of dollars to county health departments.

For small rural health departments, that funding is transformational, mainly because funding a county health department can be complicated. Robert Lewis has been figuring out the formula for almost four decades.

"The biggest problem we found out we had was with the H1N1 and COVID-19. We just didn't have the staff to accomplish everything we needed to do," Lewis, Director of the Shelby County Health Department, said.

On top of that, officials say it's hard for the health department to keep staff since the majority of positions are funded by grants and the work can be long and stressful.

"I was hired under the COVID grant for a year and the last year-and-a-half I've been under the co-ed grant,” Sarah Thurman, a county health nurse for the Shelby County Health Department, said.

Thurman is one of the three permanent staff Shelby County will now be able to hire on and keep. The county will also be able to keep their records staff and hire another food inspector.

"For me, yes it means that I still have a job opportunity here,” Thurman said. “For our community, our residents and especially our school kids with the school liaison program, it means that we can continue to provide services and add on to the services that we are already providing."

The money is coming from the state’s Health First Indiana Initiative. So far all but six counties in the state have opted into the funding. Shelby county will get almost $500K come January 2024 and about $1 million in 2025.

The health department has a long list of services the funding will help provide. A portion will be dedicated to getting 'Stop the Bleed' kits and Narcan in schools.

Staff also plans on providing programming to help with maternal care by providing resources for new and expecting mothers. One of the programs focuses on teaching mothers how to breast feed.

"Our lactation program will be free so when I do work with a mom and do some counseling and help them in that area, we will not charge for that service," Thurman said.

Thurman is a third-generation public health nurse. She says she is looking forward to expanding the programming they have and helping folks who don't have access to healthcare and immunizations elsewhere.

"I like to help people, and I have enjoyed giving the vaccines. I am excited about the new maternal and child plan. That's something I really look forward to,” Thurman said.

Each county's health department must opt into the funding every year. Those that opt in will track the outcomes of their new programming and adjust their approach based on the results.