Indiana court temporarily blocks release of Terminated Pregnancy Reports

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Superior Court ruling on Wednesday has temporarily halted the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) from publicly disclosing terminated pregnancy reports (TPRs) for at least ten days.

The restraining order was issued following a lawsuit by Indiana OB-GYNs Caitlin Bernard and Caroline Rouse, aiming to prevent the release of these sensitive documents.

The controversy surrounding the release of these reports escalated after IDOH settled a lawsuit earlier this year, filed by the Thomas More Society on behalf of the advocacy group Voices for Life. The lawsuit claimed that IDOH had violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to release TPRs upon lawful requests.

TPRs contain data regarding patients' demographics, medical histories, and details of the medical treatment associated with abortions. The reports require between 30 to 40 pieces of specific information, including the name of the abortion provider, although they exclude the names of individuals who undergo the procedure. However, concerns have been raised that even the redacted information may not adequately protect patient privacy.

“At this time, the Court is not satisfied that the Department’s release of a redacted TPR would not result in a violation of APRA,” the court noted.

The court's order specifically prohibits State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver and her staff from disclosing TPRs.

The order will remain in effect for ten days, with the possibility of an extension for “good cause.”