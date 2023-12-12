Indiana Crimes Guns Task Force works to stop trend of violence

INDIANAPOLIS — This year, 209 people have become homicide victims in Indianapolis, 21 of whom were under 18 when they were killed. The Indiana Crimes Guns Task Force (ICGTF) is working to stop this deadly trend.

ICGTF works with multiple law enforcement agencies from around central Indiana to target violent offenders.

They addresses violent crime through a comprehensive strategy, using innovative approaches to locate suspects and illegal firearms.

"No one becomes a target of this task force, unless they have or the weapon they have possessed have been usually used twice in firearms incidents against our neighbors," said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey.

Since the task force started in 2021, its taken more than 880 illegal guns used in crimes off the streets and arrested 775 people.

So far this year, there's more than 350 illegal guns off the streets and 264 people have been arrested.

"10% of all the firearms recovered and traced here in Indianapolis have a time to crime less than 90 days that means they purchase them lawfully at a gun store and recovered by law-enforcement within 90 days," said Special Agent in Charge Darryl McCormick.

In one large scale investigation this summer, the task force built a case against 19 people across the region who were charged in an armed drug trafficking ring.

"We are always concerned about how criminals are getting firearms and how can we interdict that path? This is one way we can easily detect it from tracing," said McCormick.

They hope tracing and taking those crime guns off the streets is something that will hopefully make central Indiana communities safer.