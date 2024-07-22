Indiana DNC Delegation fully endorses Kamala Harris for President

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s DNC Delegation voted unanimously to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy for President Monday night.

Indiana’s 88 delegates voted to endorse Vice President Harris on a Zoom call this evening.

Delegates were originally endorsed President Joe Biden based on results of the Indiana Democratic Primary in May, but after his historic decision to withdraw from the race, say they are not bound to a specific candidate.

Indiana’s Democratic State Central Committee unanimously passed resolutions honoring President Biden and endorsing Harris to replace him on the ballot.

“Vice President Kamala Harris has already made history by serving in our nation’s second-highest office. She is tenacious, skilled, and powerful, and we are proud to endorse her as the next President of the United States so that she can continue the legacy of unprecedented job growth, historically low unemployment, and fighting for reproductive freedom in all 50 states,” said Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl.

