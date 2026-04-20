Indiana DNR confirms deadly deer disease in three counties

Three cases of chronic wasting disease have been confirmed in white-tailed deer across Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced the findings Monday. The infected deer were found in Noble, Rush, and Franklin counties during the 2025-2026 hunting season.

No human cases have been reported, according to officials.

Chronic wasting disease is a deadly neurological condition. The disease is caused by a misfolded prion that damages the animal's nervous system.

Infected animals can experience severe weight loss. They may also show abnormal behavior changes in late stages of the disease, the DNR said.

The disease spreads through deer-to-deer contact. It can also contaminate soil for many years.

One infected deer was found near an existing CWD Positive Area Zone in Noble County. That zone has now been expanded to include six counties.

The expanded area covers Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley counties.

The DNR is asking hunters to test their legally harvested deer. Officials also warn against eating infected animals.

"Hunters play an important role in helping Indiana DNR monitor CWD in the deer herd," said Joe Caudell, a deer biologist with Indiana DNR. "With their support, we are gaining a better understanding of the extent of this disease across the state."

Hunters can submit deer samples for testing through the Department of Natural Resources. Information on testing and reporting sick or dead deer is available on the DNR website.