'Indiana: Faces of the Fallen' honors Hoosier veterans no longer with us

FISHERS — May is National Military Appreciation Month.

A special exhibit at the Fishers Event Center honored fallen Hoosier veterans at Thursday's Indy Ignite Volleyball game.

173 faces of service men and women are on display.

“These individuals died for our freedom. We don’t wanna forget that," Brad Bristow said.

‘Indiana: Faces of the Fallen’ is personal for Bristow.

“I was a marine veteran myself and there’s a marine veteran that did pass. So I did know that individual," he said.

The touring photo memorial honors Indiana military members who have died from wounds suffered in a war zone since September 11, 2001.

“This is something that the families have gotten together and created. We are the caretakers of it. We use it as a fundraising tool to bring in extra funds for our homeless veteran program that purchases things that we can’t necessarily purchase on a federal grant," John Goings with Easterseals Crossroads Veterans Services said.

Goings says Indiana has about 750 homeless veterans with the majority in the Indianapolis area.

Easterseals helps them with:

•Personal career coaching

•Resume development

•Networking opportunities

•Job search assistance

•Weekly job club with employment

“Support the homeless veteran programs. There’s many around but I’ll always point to Easterseals Crossroads," Goings said.

The Indiana exhibit can be scheduled at your next community or organizational event.

