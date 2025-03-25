Indiana faces third highest foreclosure rate in the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has the third highest foreclosure rate in the nation, according to data from the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana.

In the Crown Hill neighborhood, residents encounter a mix of homes, some well-maintained while others show signs of neglect.

Danita Hoskin, president of the Crown Hill Neighborhood Association, highlighted the issues plaguing the area she calls home.

"The commercial investment left. So when the commercial investment left, then as family members started to get older, it caused people to leave as well," Hoskin said.

Hoskin, who was born and raised in Crown Hill, pointed out that a lack of investment is just one of the factors contributing to a rising number of foreclosures.

Last year, they had 20 in total. She says rising costs are a significant concern.

"We have a generation of individuals who are finding themselves not able to afford the property because the taxes have escalated, who find themselves not able to afford the property because of the price of repairs," Hoskin explained.

Data collectedby the Fair Housing Center shows that foreclosures have increased over the past three years, with Crown Hill having the highest foreclosure rate in all of Indianapolis.

Amy Nelson, executive director of the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, noted the historical context of the issue.

"Of the neighborhoods that have the highest foreclosure rate and traditional neighborhoods of color, these are neighborhoods that were formally red-lined," Nelson said.

In light of these challenges, the Fair Housing Coalition is urging lawmakers to take action. The organization wants to see assistance programs established to help those facing foreclosure.

"There aren't a lot of programs available and that means the likelihood of somebody going through foreclosure is probably fairly high," Nelson said.

The Fair Housing Center of Indiana, along with other community organizations, has proposed that one effective way to mitigate the rise in foreclosures is by creating a housing coalition, a concept they have been advocating for since last year.

For residents who have missed a mortgage payment or are concerned about their payments, the state offers foreclosure prevention resources. Click here for more information.

