Indiana farmers discuss policy needs

BOONE COUNTY — Indiana stands as the ninth largest farming state in the nation, contributing approximately $35.1 billion to the state's economy, according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. This week, farmers gathered to discuss crucial policies with state and federal lawmakers during the annual Agricultural Summit in Boone County.

At the forefront of the discussions was the passage of a new Farm Bill. The current legislation, "The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018," has been extended through the end of September. Indiana soybean farmers expressed a need for improved methods to export their products more efficiently.

"We are in the middle of the country; we are the crossroads of America, but yet for container shipments to get those out overseas, it is very difficult being in Indiana to do that. So hopefully, in the near future, the container industry makes our life a little easier moving forward," Brian Warpup with the Indiana Soybean Alliance said.

Governor Mike Braun addressed the summit, tackling the infrastructure challenges that affect agriculture.

"Waterways come into play for agriculture big time. So we need to understand all of it, and the most difficult things about infrastructure is how do you pay for it," he said.

As soybean farmers push for solutions to shipping challenges, the Indiana Farm Bureau is calling for federal action on Proposition 12, a California initiative they claim imposes burdensome regulations on pork farmers.

"So now if you are raising something here in our state, we have to comply with California standards, which we don't want to make common practice when it is onerous on the producer to do that," said Brantley Seifers, National Affairs Director for the Indiana Farm Bureau.

Farmers are hopeful that these issues will be addressed in the new Farm Bill, which they believe is essential for easing operational burdens.

"If there is failure somewhere, we just need a safety net that we can fall back on, so a new farm bill is probably in my mind a number one priority,” Warpup stated.

The Indiana Farm Bureau has noted that the "Big Beautiful Bill" passed by Congress addresses some needs, such as increases in crop insurance coverage. With Congress in recess in August, farmers are planning to meet with federal lawmakers to discuss their policy needs further.