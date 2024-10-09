Indiana Fear Farm weathers the storm, opens for 22nd season

JAMESTOWN — Some Rural areas of Central Indiana are still dealing with damage from severe weather related to Hurricane Helene.

In Boone County, a family-owned business on 80 acres of farmland had quite the fright.

Sabrina Doolan-Kent and her husband Joe are usually the ones providing the scares.

“I can’t stop my brain from taking anything in the everyday world and turning it into something scary," Doolan-Kent said. “If I can dream it up, my husband can make it happen."

Her family has owned and operated Indiana Fear Farm since 2002.

They're passionate about creating an inclusive experience for all, with the farm being handicap accessible and dedicated to providing a memorable adventure for all visitors.

Indiana Fear Farm employs seasonal local workers and offers military and FFA discounts, contributing to the community in meaningful ways.

Wandering through their Slaughter Barn or hopping on their Haunted Hayride is like a walk in the park for the duo.

Well, a walk riddled with tubs of guts, walls that shock you, and monsters that chase you.

But this year, the Doolan-Kent family faced a different kind of fright.

“We’ve been on this farm for 34 years and I have never seen winds like that come through here," she said.

High winds and rain caused by Hurricane Helene tore through Central Indiana on September 27.

“We were hustling around here trying to get the things back up. If it was out in the open, I’m talking signs, fencing, all of the parking. We were out there," Doolan-Kent said. “We’d just been working for four months to open this dude. And on day one these winds come in.”

On what was supposed to be opening day, the Fear Farm was forced to close.

It took a lot of hustle, teamwork and community support to get things back on track the next day.

“When you rally the troops and say 'hey guys, we gotta open tonight. This is more than the four of us can do. Can anybody help?' All of a sudden you got vehicles pulling up on the farm. They’re like what can I do, how can I help? Let’s get this open," she said.

The Doolan-Kent family says they’re happy to be able to send shivers down spines for the 22nd year.

Indiana Fear Farm is open Friday to Sunday through the month of October.

