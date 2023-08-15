Indiana Fever donate $10,000 to Ascension St. Vincent mobile mammogram unit

INDIANAPOLIS — More women in central Indiana will have access to free mammograms through Ascension St. Vincent thanks to a donation from the Indiana Fever.

On Tuesday, mascot Freddy Fever joined Fever representatives at the One America Building to hand off a check for $10,000 to help fund the Ascension St. Vincent Mobile Mammography Unit.

“This donation from the Fever goes right with our mission of serving the poor and vulnerable. Women again, a lot of times put their own healthcare last, they take care of everybody else in their family, and then there's nothing left for them. So this is a prime example of the Fever helping us help women so that we can provide services for them at any time that they need,” said Julie Schnieders NP, VP Women’s Services at Ascension St. Vincent.

The mobile mammogram unit provides breast cancer screenings and preventative education to women throughout central Indiana.

The mammogram machine on wheels can travel to clinics and offer 3D mammograms to undeserved populations, according to the hospital.

“Having those funds available to help is key to making sure that all women are cared for and all women have access to healthcare,” said John Koenig, VP Oncology Services at Ascension St. Vincent.

On August 27, The Fever and Ascension St. Vincent will continue their partnership to promote breast health with a Breast Health Awareness themed game night.

The hospital will share information about breast health services, women's health education and the Fever will highlight 25+ Ascension St. Vincent breast cancer survivors in a halftime Survivors Parade.

The mobile mammography unit will also visit the Trinity Free Clinic this month, providing free mammograms for their existing patients. Fever representatives will also provide each patient 2 tickets to the game.