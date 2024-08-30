Indiana Fever fan group on social media brings people together

INDIANNAPOLIS — As the Indiana Fever take on the Chicago Sky Friday night, one Indianapolis man is working to bring thousands of Fever fans together.

“I started the group last season,” Brett Wampler told WRTV.

The group he’s talking about is the "True Indiana Fever Fans" Facebook page.

“The Caitlin Clark effect is real. I think we before we had any whispers of having the number one pick, it was about 4,000 [followers], then it shot way up,” Wampler said.

The group now sits at more than 15,000 followers and counting.

Wampler says he started the group after his love for IU and having a Pacer fan group with his friends. But Wampler says he doesn’t do it alone.

“It’s been fun having these people from all over and [all] walks of life come together for one common cause, to support the Fever,” Wampler said.

Tiffany and Richard Gaidoo are a part of the group. They tell WRTV that they have been fans for years.

“Being in the group together, commenting on posts. We met in person and now every game, I look back and I see him. If we win, I go back and give him my high-fives and shake his hand, that’s why I love the group,” Richard Gaidoo said.

The group brings people together, just like the game on the court does.

“It’s so enjoyable, it’s something I can’t describe. They just have to get to a game,” Tiffany Gaidoo said.