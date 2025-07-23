Indiana Fever launches Stranger Things-Themed Jerseys

INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all basketball and Stranger Things fans!

The Indiana Fever has just dropped a limited-edition jersey that takes their classic look and gives it a spooky retro twist.

Picture this: dark, eerie red and black hues, vintage Stranger Things font, Demogorgon claw accents, and “011” on the waistband, paying homage to the beloved character Eleven.

WRTV

This isn't the Fever's first foray into the world of Netflix and pop culture—back in 2021, they introduced their original Stranger Things-inspired uniform, which quickly became a fan favorite.

“This jersey represents the fierce spirit of our team and the fearless energy of Stranger Things – two forces that never back down,” said Amber Cox, the Fever’s Chief Operating Officer and General Manager. “We’re thrilled to bring back this awesome collaboration with Netflix.”

WRTV

Fans can snag the jerseys in adult and youth sizes starting July 23 at Fever Team Store and online.. But act fast; these jerseys are expected to fly off the shelves.

Catch the jerseys in action during the Fever’s home games, starting on July 24 against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Additional game appearances for the include:

July 30 vs. Phoenix

August 9 vs. Chicago

August 12 vs. Dallas

August 26 vs. Seattle

August 29 at Los Angeles

September 9 vs. Minnesota

And don't forget, fans can watch Stranger Things 5 starting November 26, with new episodes rolling out in December.