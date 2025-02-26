Indiana firefighter inspired to serve after cardiac incident, highlights need for volunteer firefighters 

GALVESTON, INDIANA — On a Tuesday morning, the Galveston Fire Department is quiet, but volunteer firefighter Kevin Schutt knows those calls are coming.

"We have a lot of runs. We cover parts of three counties," Schutt said.

Schutt, has been volunteering at the department for more than a year now. "I love being a volunteer here," Schutt added.

His decision to volunteer came after a life-changing experience two and a half years ago. Schutt, who had been feeling ill, found himself in need of emergency assistance.

"I didn’t realize how short-staffed they were until I needed them," Schutt recalled.

While struggling with the flu, Schutt passed out and hit his head. His wife immediately called 911. Only one emergency response person from Galveston Fire was able to respond. He took Kevin's blood pressure and helped stabilize him while waiting for an ambulance. However, it took about 20 minutes for the ambulance to arrive, and by then, Schutt’s condition had worsened.

"The paramedics said I was in atrial fibrillation (Afib)," Schutt said.

Atrial fibrillation is a common heart condition where the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly and quickly. Schutt got fluids and spent one night in the hospital. It was then he decided to join the department.

Gruenling, Jessica

"I decided I could be a help. I was getting ready to retire and thought I could be around all the time. I can help the department and help the community," said Schutt.

While Schutt’s decision was influenced by his personal experience, the department’s need for more volunteers is a broader issue affecting communities across the state.

Zach Zimmerman, assistant chief of the Galveston Fire Department, explained that the department is facing an ongoing volunteer shortage that is impacting response times.

"We have an aging population and the lack of volunteers is affecting response times," Zimmerman said.

Currently, the department has a roster of 32 volunteers, but Zimmerman says that number is far from sufficient.

"Last year, we did almost 900 runs — that’s crazy for a volunteer department," he said. "There’s a lot of times we’ve had such a shortage that only one person goes on a call."

Gruenling, Jessica

Despite the staffing challenges, the department often receives support from other local fire departments. But these neighboring departments face the same issues. Across Indiana, more than 800 fire departments rely on volunteer firefighters, and approximately 80 percent of first responders statewide are volunteers.

Zimmerman emphasized the need for better support for volunteer departments, particularly when it comes to training and resources.

"Indiana offers almost nothing to the volunteers, and with volunteer departments being 70-80 percent of fire fighting, there needs to be more offered at that level," Zimmerman said.

Galveston Fire is pushing for people to sign up. Anyone ages 18-65 can volunteer to be a firefighter, EMT or drive the rucks. Schutt says it's about community service.

"People need help and when they need it, they expect someone to show up - it's what we’re here for," said Schutt.