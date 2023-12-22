Indiana flu deaths up to 14 this season

INDIANAPOLIS — As we head into Christmas weekend, the Indiana department of health says flu activity in Indiana is now classified as "High".

The Indiana Department of Health reported two flu deaths this week, bringing the total number to 14 for the season. None of the deaths were children.

Flu season typically runs from October through May.

“Influenza can quickly become a serious, even life-threatening illness for some Hoosiers,” said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP. “While no two flu seasons are exactly alike, we always recommend getting an annual flu shot as soon as possible to provide the best protection against becoming seriously ill.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone age six months and older to get a flu vaccine.

The flu is “spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets".

People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose.

Symptoms include:

fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

While there is no cure for the flu, some medications can help ease symptoms, according to health officials.How can you tell if you have the flu, allergies or the traditional cold?

If you are feeling the effects of allergies, you typically won't have a fever or much fatigue or body aches. If you have a cold, you might have a mild fever and some body aches. You might feel weak and even have some ear congestion.

Colds generally last about a week.

