Indiana Green Alert issued for 44-year-old veteran

INDIANAPOLIS— Indiana State Police have issued a green alert for a missing 44-year-old veteran.

Justin Cavin, 44, is missing from southwest Indianapolis.

He is descried as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Cavin was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Justin Cavin, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-3811 or 911.

A Green Alert is a new categorization for missing individuals and provides for public notification regarding missing veterans at risk.