Indiana Grown's Monumental Marketplace returns downtown next month

Photo By: Downtown Indy Inc.
Monument Circle, Indianapolis
Posted at 9:29 PM, May 20, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 75 farmers, artisans, agricultural partners and Indiana-based businesses will be returning to Monument Circle this year on June 18 for Indiana Grown’s fourth annual Monumental Marketplace.

The one-day event will feature everything from locally grown food and drinks to homemade wares and food trucks.

Indiana Grown’s Monumental Marketplace is free and open to the public, so mark your calendars and join the fun on the south half of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all while supporting local farmers and businesses.

For more information, visit indianagrown.org.

