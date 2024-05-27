Indiana high school student dies in single-vehicle crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A Cascade High School student died in a crash Monday morning.

The crash occurred near the 7500 block of South County Road 550 West, north of Stilesville.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, around 4:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area on a report of a crash into a utility pole.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates a silver Ford Taurus was traveling northbound of County Road 550 West when it was driven off the roadway at a slight curve.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, causing it to roll.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Cyle Sullivan of Danville, was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Sullivan was set to graduate from Cascade High School on May 31st.