Indiana Historical Society announces 2021 Concerts on the Canal Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) is hosting a series of Concerts on the Canal throughout the month of July.

Performances are from 6-8 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St.

The lineup includes:

July 1: Cool City Band featuring Laney Wilson and Troy Thomas Jr. – Swingin’ music of the lounge era

July 8: Midtown MadMen – High-energy throwback Rock n’ Roll

July 15: Hopkins and Miller – Sunset Stomp Jazz 1920s/1930s

July 22: Tad Robinson – Soul and Rock

July 29: Brenda Williams – Classic R&B

Free seating will be limited to the grassy areas along the Canal Walk only. No seating will be permitted along the History Center entryways or the Terrace stairways.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert may be delayed or moved indoors.

IHS is also hosting Free Admission Thursdays, July 1 through July 29.