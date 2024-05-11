Indiana Historical Society celebrates 18th annual Asian Fest

INDIANAPOLIS — May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The Indiana Historical Society hosted Asian Fest on Saturday filled with music, arts, food and drinks.

According to the Asian American Alliance Inc. (AAAI), more than 175,000 Asian American and Pacific Islander people representing more than 45 countries are Indiana residents.

This was the 18th annual Asian Fest organized by AAAI. The free event had over 40 art and educational booths, along with free healthcare screenings.

WRTV

“With these kinds of events, it raises the diversity of our culture and different communities have an opportunity to celebrate different heritages,” Vince Wong, former president of AAAI, said.

Wong says the festival gives Hoosiers the opportunity to be exposed to Asian culture without even having to travel.

“They can come to the Historical Society and get a snippet — a little appetizer of the different Asian cultures,” Wong said.