Indiana Hospital Association report reveals financial crisis for hospitals and Hoosier healthcare

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hospitals could see a staggering $1 billion in annual revenue loss over the next three to five years, according to a recent report from the Indiana Hospital Association. That report highlights the mounting financial pressures facing healthcare systems across the state.

According to IHA's report, Hoosier hospitals continue to struggle financially, with operating income dropping 5.5% over the last year as revenue fails to keep pace with rising costs.

"If these trends continue to make it harder for us to deliver care, or even worse, harder for patients to access it, Hoosiers will definitely feel the impact the most," said Dr. Patrick McGill, CEO of Community Health Network.

The financial strain translates to real-world consequences for patient care.

"$50 million less available for reinvestment into patient care," Erik Swanson, managing director at Kaufman Hall, explained.

Healthcare leaders point to inadequate Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements as a primary driver of the crisis. Matt Doyle, CEO of Methodist Hospitals, outlined the stark financial reality hospitals face with government-funded patients.

"For every dollar of costs that our organization spends, we're getting back on a Medicaid patient 57 cents on that dollar," Doyle explained. "For every dollar of cost associated with a Medicare patient, we're getting 82 cents [per dollar] back on that."

Governor Mike Braun acknowledged the state's healthcare challenges, noting Indiana's poor performance on both cost and outcomes.

"Sadly, we've got some of the highest costs nationally with some of the poorest outcomes, so we're not doing well in either category," Braun told WRTV on Wednesday. "Hospitals need to start being entrepreneurial and figuring out how to take costs out of it. They're on a non-profit basis, and that's probably run its course."

Governor Braun is now calling on Hoosiers to do their part to lessen the burden on our state's hospitals.

"A lot of how we address healthcare is we got to look at our own habits, our own lifestyles, and almost all of that you can do on your own," Braun highlighted. "[That way] you don't have to participate in an expensive system currently."

