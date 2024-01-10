Indiana hospitals see a rise in respiratory illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS — Across central Indiana, respiratory illnesses are on the rise.

Pediatrician. Dr. Rachel Fundenberger is staying busy at her Ascension-Westfield clinic, as flu cases are peaking.

"We're in it we are in peak season we are seeing a lot to fit with numbers upticking and increasing like crazy," Dr. Funderberger said.

The uptick follows holiday gatherings.

When it comes to flu deaths, more than 30 people have died since October, according to the State's dashboard. That ranges from infants to adults.

WRTV checked with hospitals across central Indiana regarding flu, Covid, RSV and other respiratory illness admissions.

Here is some of the data we found:

Franciscan Health:

Since flu season begin October 1st, Franciscan Health has tracked approximately 782 patients who were positive for the flu since October 1st, including inpatient and outpatient.

Currently, there are 18 Covid positive patients, 13 influenza, 11 RSV patients, and 3 Rhinovirus.

Currently, in the Adult ICU, there are 3 patients with the flu, 4 patients with RSV, and 1 with Rhinovirus.

IU Health

Over the last 2 weeks almost one third of Indiana University Health urgent care patients have been flu, COVID and other upper respiratory illnesses.

35% of those were related to COVID-19 and approximately 20% of the COVID-19 related issues were positive tests.

Eskenazi Health

Eskenazi gave us numbers starting from Dec. 1, 2023:



COVID-19: 168

Influenza: 345

RSV: 60

ER visits and wait times have increased in some as much as 40%. That's why doctor Fundenberger says it's important to visit your local doctor's office if possible.

"We are really trying to keep them out of the urgent cares and the ER's, which are just inundated with sick kids right now," Dr. Fundenberger said. "Your urgent cares and ER's are going to have longer wait times due to an influx of volume and we're trying to offload that."

Visiting the clinic, is nothing new for parents, Carrie and Brian gray. They just welcomed their third child, Layilanna.

"Both of our boys have had RSV though as infants, so we've definitely had to navigate some of the respiratory issues," Carrie said.

As respiratory illnesses show no sign of slowing down, the Gray's say it's important not to wait before seeking medical attention

"I think we waited with our first with things and while he's perfectly fine, I feel like sometimes he was in discomfort more than needed to be because of what was going on with him, and if we had been like 'Ok yes hes sick lets go get him taken care of,' we could've avoided a lot of stress on our end and discomfort for him," Carrie said.

Doctors encourage you to wash your hands, and carry hand sanitizer. They also say you should wear a mask if you have symptoms.

Symptoms include:

