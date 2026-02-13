Indiana House passes bill requiring compliance with ICE detainers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday that would require law enforcement agencies and other entities across the state to comply with federal immigration detainers, moving the controversial measure one step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 76 passed by a vote of 61-28, with three Republicans joining Democrats in opposition. The bill now returns to the Senate for approval of House amendments before potentially heading to the governor's desk.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. J.D. Prescott, argues the legislation promotes a unified approach to immigration enforcement.

"Indiana must have a clear and consistent approach to enforcing our immigration laws," Prescott said in a statement. "This bill strengthens cooperation between all levels of government, ensures accountability and reinforces the rule of law while protecting public safety."

The legislation requires all jails in Indiana to comply with ICE detainers, meaning inmates with immigration holds cannot be released on bond. It also prohibits colleges from limiting or restricting the enforcement of federal immigration laws, with violations potentially facing penalties from the attorney general's office.

The bill establishes a framework where employers who hire undocumented immigrants could face license suspension or revocation of their business licenses.

House Speaker Todd Huston, a Fishers Republican who supports the measure, said the legislation brings Indiana law in line with federal guidelines and creates accountability for employers.

"If you are an employer and you are doing these things, you are doing them intentionally. There are many options for you to verify if someone is here illegally, that should be your expectation. If you don't, there should be a punishment for it," Huston said.

A small group of protesters gathered outside the House chamber on Thursday to voice opposition to the bill. While the legislation doesn't specifically mention K-12 schools, opponents worry its language about governmental bodies not restricting immigration enforcement could have broader implications.

Shelley Fabrizio, a former educator who protested the bill, expressed concerns about ICE enforcement in educational and healthcare settings.

"We don't want ICE agents anywhere near our schools, let alone our hospitals, and to have to have local enforcement have to cooperate with them it puts them in a bad position," Fabrizio said.

Darlene Mundy-Dimmer, a Carmel resident who opposes the legislation, said the bill is already creating fear in some communities.

"I know a couple of people who have talked about not wanting their kids to be in school despite the fact that they are legal citizens because they are concerned because their children are brown," Mundy-Dimmer said.

Huston acknowledged the protests but emphasized the importance of law enforcement being able to do their jobs effectively.

"Most days, we have people here protesting something, and they should let their voices be heard. But you also shouldn't engage and get in the way of law enforcement doing their job. And I think we have to find that right balance," Huston said.

The three Republicans who voted against the bill were Rep. Ed Clere, Rep. Mark Genda and Rep. Danny Lopez.

