Indiana households struggle as essential costs outpace inflation for 15th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The cost of household necessities in Indiana has outpaced inflation every year for more than 15 years, leaving many households struggling to get by.

According to the latest State of ALICE study by Indiana United Ways and United Way of Central Indiana, the ALICE Essential Index, which tracks the rising costs of housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, and technology, shows an increase of 61% between 2007 and 2024.

Statewide, 38% of households – over 1 million households – can’t make ends meet.

“Forty-two local United Ways across the state of Indiana actively listen for and strive to understand the causes of financial hardship for individuals and families in their regions of the state,” Michael Budd, president and CEO of Indiana United Way, said in a release.

United Way of Central Indiana says the report highlights the growing financial strains on households in poverty, and ALICE (asset-limited, income-constrained, employed) households earn less than the basic costs of housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, and technology, plus taxes.

Yet, because their income is above the Federal Poverty Level, they often don’t qualify for assistance.

Data from the report shows that in United Way of Central Indiana’s seven-county service area of Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan, and Putnam counties, Marion County has the highest percentage of households below ALICE at 41%, followed by Putnam County at 38%.

“Across Central Indiana, ALICE families are the backbone of our communities — the caregivers, delivery drivers and essential workers we rely on every day,” Denise Luster, chief data and technology officer for United Way of Central Indiana said.

“Yet too many continue to face barriers to financial stability despite working hard.”