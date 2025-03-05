Indiana Housing Agency's new CEO shares goals for the agency and message to residents

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Housing Agency has been in turmoil after financial and leadership fallouts, which led to the city and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development taking over.

WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson sat down with IHA's new CEO, Yvonda Bean, for the first time.

She said she's committed to doing all she can to get the agency back in good standing.

Meanwhile, residents are hoping to see action.

"I want the residents of the Indianapolis Housing Agency to know I care about them. I am here for the right reasons. Making sure they have quality affordable housing is my mission," said Bean.

Bean comes to Indianapolis with 25 years of experience in the affordable housing industry. She is a former CEO of the Columbia, South Carolina and Lafayette, Louisiana housing agencies.

Under her guidance, the Louisiana agency overcame HUD supervision.

"I know what that looks like. I have a demonstrated background of turning those agencies around," she said.

During her tenure at Columbia Housing, Bean spearheaded transformational change, including:



Realizing over $100 million in new construction development projects.

Earning a high performer designation for the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Completing the agency’s first Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) conversion.

Establishing an employee apprenticeship program to foster career advancement.

Partnering with a local community college to provide public housing residents with free tuition and scholarship opportunities.

It's a path forward she envisions for IHA.

"Every community deserves a fiscally sound housing authority. What I want to see is IHA rebuild, reestablish. I want to see IHA become an agency that not just the residents, but this community can be proud of," she said.

The city said IHA operations failed for years.

In 2024, Indy became one of four cities to have federal oversight of its public housing.

"We are just here, you know, paying rent, and that's it. That's the thing, that's the problem that's frustrating for me," said Helen Harris.

Harris and other Blackburn Terrace residents said they feel neglected.

"We have been forgotten. Look how long it's been since all this stuff happened in IHA. There's been some years, and I've been here 12 years. It's been a lot, and I have not seen one change," she said.

"I feel like we've been on our own here for a very long time. Management has switched numerous times, but nothing is ever done," said Brittia Williams.

"You guys need to have people who are in office 24/7, that transparency alone is enough to make the people who live here feel safe, and there needs to be a clear line of communication because we're basically cut off out here like an island," said Kyle Drew.

They are encouraged and hopeful the new administration will make a positive impact.

"We didn't get here overnight and we won't be able to get out of it overnight, but we are all here committed to doing the work, and we are going to turn things around," said Bean.

What's next for the Indianapolis Housing Agency

Bean is thankful for the partnership with the mayor's office.

"It gives me a lot of hope, not often do you go into a community and you already have the support of the city," she said.

“I am pleased that Yvonda A. Bean will be serving as Indianapolis Housing Agency’s CEO,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “I look forward to seeing the ways in which her expertise from serving more than two decades in public housing, including the recovery of two troubled housing agencies, will now be utilized to support the residents of IHA.”

Bean, along with the city and HUD, are in the process of assessing the agency and properties.

"My goal is to present a 12-month action plan in the upcoming future," said Bean.

In the meantime, she's asking for patience from residents and the community while she develops a plan moving forward.

"As much as I wish I could wave a wand and get things to where they need to be overnight, it won't happen that quickly so I ask the residents and community to be patient with us as we work to get us where we need to be," said Bean.

