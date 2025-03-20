Indiana Hunger Summit works to find solutions to combat food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Feeding America, more than 950,000 people are facing hunger, including 1 in 5 children.

“Food insecurity is really a symptom of poverty, rent is high, access to education,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, told WRTV.

On Thursday, hundreds of advocates from around the state came together to raise awareness and find new solutions to fight hunger in Indiana. It’s all a part of the Indiana Hunger Summit.

“We are coming together to see if there are logical solutions in the supply chain, from farmers all the way to food pantries. Where are some gaps where we can work together more collaboratively,” Cara Augspurger with the Grace Care Center told WRTV.

Officials say the summit comes as the need for food assistance programs has been rising in Indiana.

Feeding America says people facing hunger in Indiana are estimated to need $633,214,000 more per year to meet their food needs.

“We are all leaving with an action plan of who do I need to talk to next, and how can I make a difference. I’m one person, but there are 300 people here and if we each do a little something, by the time we come together next year, things could look a lot different,” Augspurger said.

