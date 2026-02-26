INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's governor will decide the fate of a bill that would require government entities to comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers after the legislation passed with a vote of 37 to 11.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indiana immigration enforcement bill awaits governor's signature

If signed into law, Senate Bill 76 would require government entities, including schools, higher education institutions and hospitals, to comply with ICE. County Jails also must establish protocol to comply with ICE requests as well. What that means is if ICE comes to one of those establishments and says they are looking for someone, those entities would have to allow ICE or law enforcement to detain that person.

Hospitals would also be required to report patient ID documents when Medicaid is used. Supporters of the bill say it is about keeping Hoosiers safe and helping the state's most vulnerable residents.

"When we give our resources to people who are here illegally," State Sen. Mike Young, a Republican representing Indianapolis, said. "How do we help the citizens that are down and out, and we don't have the money that we need to do what we have to do?"

WRTV

Opponents of the legislation worry ICE will not be held accountable if it violates a person's rights.

"Unfortunately, the actual practice exceeded its intent and overreached by even detaining United States Citizens," State Sen. Fady Qaddoura, a Democrat representing Indianapolis, said.

A small group of protesters gathered at the statehouse, worried that this could happen more frequently in Indiana if the bill becomes law.

"We are giving them permission. Permission ahead of time. We are obeying in advance. Why would we ever say it's OK that they can go into the hospitals? I'm a nurse. I was a nurse for many years. I would never have asked somebody, 'Where are you from?'" Sue Jackson, who opposes SB 76, said.

The bill would also create penalties for employers who knowingly or intentionally hire people who are in the country illegally. An employer's license could be revoked, or their business could be required to shut down for several days. That provision led at least one Republican to join Democrats in voting against the legislation.

"What do you do with the dairy that the operation, by court order, had to stop operating for five days?" State Sen. Jean Leising, a Republican representing Oldenburg, asked.

WRTV

The legislation also protects law enforcement officers and governmental bodies from civil liability for complying with immigration detainer requests, and it strengthens penalties for violations of the sanctuary policy ban up to $10,000 per knowing or intentional violation.

Under this bill, the attorney general is also getting some increased powers. It expands the office's authority to defend law enforcement officers, governmental bodies and universities sued for complying with immigration enforcement law. It also authorizes the AG to bring enforcement actions against employers who hire undocumented workers and against governmental bodies that violate sanctuary policy prohibitions.

One win the democrats were able to secure is that there will be more transparency required from the Miami Correctional Facility and its agreement with ICE.

The DOC testified in a House committee that they had yet to receive a payment from the federal government.

Last year, the facility agreed to house immigration detainees there. This legislation requires the Department of Correction to submit monthly financial reports to the state budget committee detailing money received from ICE and money spent by the state on detainee housing and transportation.

__