INDIANAPOLIS— Two million dollars is coming to food banks across Indiana to help people in need.

It comes after an announcement from ISDA on Monday that the the Indiana General Assembly will be using part of it's biennial budget for the cause.

“When you find yourself wondering where your next meal is going to come from these places make it possible," said April Myers, who visits Gleaners.

WRTV Indiana is putting money aside to help food banks across the state



For April Myers, food banks in Indianapolis are helping her family get by.

She visits Gleaners, one of the many food banks in the state that’s receiving part of the funding.

Around $700,000 of the funding will be going to Gleaners.

“Government funding has declined over recent years and so this announcement will be a big help and is a big jump," said Camille Stephens, Director of Marketing for Gleaners.

Stephen’s says she’s grateful because Gleaners purchases its own food and serves around 1000 families each day.

“We have a real focus on nourishing food so in our pantry you will see a lot of different varieties of food," said Stephens.

Feeding Indiana's Hungry says more than 950,000 Hoosiers experienced food insecurity in 2022 and that it’s only getting worse.

People like April Meyers say they are grateful the state is still investing money in this problem.

