Indiana lawmakers aim to make Indiana a leader in the esports industry

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are working to figure out how the state can become a leader in the billion-dollar esports industry.

Butler University opened its esports Park in 2022, a facility dedicated to this growing sector.

According to the university, the investment has proven worthwhile and presents an opportunity for the state to benefit in the future.

"The people my age, when we grow up, we are still going to be watching esports," said Maddox Kaye, president of Butler University’s E-sports Club.

Kaye, who has been playing games competitively since he was 12, believes investing in esports is a strategic move since his generation is increasingly engaged in the industry.

"When I am a full adult and I am on my own, I am going to be watching it instead of sports and I know there are a lot of people who also will be doing that," Kaye added. "Esports just hasn't gotten that big yet so if you are investing now, you're actually very smart is what I think."

Lawmakers at the statehouse agree with Kaye’s perspective. That’s why some are working to pass House Bill 1608.

The bill tasks the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) with studying methods and strategies to make Indiana a leader in the industry.

"Esports will be a $4.75 billion industry by 2030," Mark Apple, a spokesperson for Butler University, said. "There are hundreds of companies and jobs that come along with that. If we can attract those jobs to Indiana, why wouldn't we want to? I think the IEDC is the perfect organization to make that happen."

Despite perceptions that esports is merely about playing video games, industry insiders argue it has the potential to grow into a similar stature as traditional sports.

"Now esports leagues are starting to mimic those traditional sports leagues. For example, there's the Call of Duty League and Overwatch League and so on and so forth," said Nick Hedges, director of esports at Butler University.

Kaye wants to dispel misconceptions about gamers, emphasizing a more well-rounded depiction of this community.

"People view gamers as, like, people who just sit in their room all day, don't shower and stuff like that. Well, I like to be an example: I shower, I don't sit in my room all day," Kaye said.

The proposed bill would require the IEDC to submit a report on the results of the study to the governor and the General Assembly.

The bill has already passed out of committee and is heading to the full House for further consideration.

