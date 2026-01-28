INDIANAPOLIS — Should the Ten Commandments be displayed in Indiana schools? It’s a question state lawmakers are now weighing.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indiana lawmakers consider bill to allow Ten Commandments displays in schools

The Ten Commandments are a moral and ethical doctrine that many Hoosiers hold dear. A bill at the Statehouse would allow the commandments to be displayed in schools, but not everyone supports the idea.

The measure would add the Ten Commandments to the list of protected writings that Indiana schools can display and reference. The bill’s author says it could help students develop a moral compass.

“I feel like our kids today have lost their way,” said Rep. Michelle Davis, a Republican representing Whiteland and the bill’s author. “We need moral guidance, and I think the Ten Commandments is a time-tested, true document that tells our young folks how they should be acting and helps kind of give them a moral compass.”

Some who testified in favor of the proposal argued that the United States was founded on the principles of the Ten Commandments, giving it historical significance.

“I mean, our whole government is built upon, and they freely admit it to you that it is built up on the 10 commandments and Moses law,” said Mark Felber, pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Whiteland.

Opponents, however, worry the legislation could pressure students of different faiths, or no faith, to practice a religion they don’t follow. They say it could infringe on First Amendment rights.

“Some students already feel isolated and less than, and I think this could do the same thing,” said Rabbi Aaron Spiegel, executive director of GIMA.

The Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network surveyed 200 Muslim students across the state, and 50% reported experiencing discomfort or bias because of their faith.

“There is long-standing precedent that religion, specific religion, doesn’t belong in public schools,” Spiegel said.

Supporters counter that the bill is not an attempt to impose religion on anyone.

“Our state constitution references God,” Felber said. “That in no way is forcing God into people’s lives. It’s just acknowledging he is there.”

Under the measure, principals or teachers would be allowed to display and discuss the Ten Commandments. However, they would not be permitted to read them aloud to students.

The legislation passed out of committee along party lines and now heads to the full House for consideration.

___