Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indiana leaders, organizations react to the passage of Trump's spending bill

Capitol Hill
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
The U.S Capitol.
Capitol Hill
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — House Republicans in Washington, D.C., passed President Trump's spending bill on Thursday.

The legislation extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, lifts the federal tax on tips and overtime, and allocates nearly $50 billion to resume construction of the border wall. It also proposes cuts to federal spending exceeding $1.5 trillion, impacting programs including Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan agency, has warned that these cuts would significantly affect SNAP, often referred to as food stamps, and Medicaid, two programs that thousands of Hoosiers rely on.

As the bill awaits Trump's signature, many local leaders and organizations have shared their reactions.

Congressman Jim Baird (IN-04)

Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02)

Congressman Andre Carson (IN-07)

Indiana Democratic Party

Emily Bryant, Executive Director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry

“Today’s passage of the budget reconciliation is undisputedly the most damaging federal policy targeting hungry Hoosiers that modern America has ever seen,” said Emily Bryant, Executive Director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. “Feeding Indiana’s Hungry network of food banks will continue serving hungry Hoosiers, thanks to our partners dedicated to feeding our neighbors in need—we are always in need of additional allies—please consider joining our efforts.”

Rev. David W. Greene, Sr., President of the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis

“This bill is not beautiful; it’s brutal. It cuts access to care, food, and dignity. As faith leaders, we refuse to stand by while our people are sacrificed on the altar of political ambition. We will not just offer prayers, but we will take action.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.