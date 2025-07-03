Indiana leaders, organizations react to the passage of Trump's spending bill

INDIANAPOLIS — House Republicans in Washington, D.C., passed President Trump's spending bill on Thursday.

The legislation extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, lifts the federal tax on tips and overtime, and allocates nearly $50 billion to resume construction of the border wall. It also proposes cuts to federal spending exceeding $1.5 trillion, impacting programs including Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan agency, has warned that these cuts would significantly affect SNAP, often referred to as food stamps, and Medicaid, two programs that thousands of Hoosiers rely on.

As the bill awaits Trump's signature, many local leaders and organizations have shared their reactions.

Congressman Jim Baird (IN-04)

🚨 My statement on voting for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to deliver the largest tax cut in American history:



“After months of hard work and thoughtful deliberation, I was proud to vote for the One Big, Beautiful Bill and help send it to President Trump’s desk. This includes… — Congressman Jim Baird (@RepJimBaird) July 3, 2025

Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02)

ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ✅



Coming to your desk @POTUS🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vwUeCogFOp — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) July 3, 2025

Congressman Andre Carson (IN-07)

After over 24 hours of votes, the American people lost and billionaires won.⁰⁰House Republicans voted to give more tax breaks to billionaires while slashing Medicaid, Medicare, & food stamps for regular people.

⁰To all who voted for this cruel bill: you are hurting your own… — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) July 3, 2025

Indiana Democratic Party

Every Indiana Republican just voted to kick 230K Hoosiers off their healthcare coverage, & raise electricity bills on families.



Chair Tallian: “People will die. Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers are now at risk because they will lose access to food and healthcare.” pic.twitter.com/1fOSjnHb76 — Indiana Democratic Party (@INDems) July 3, 2025

Emily Bryant, Executive Director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry

“Today’s passage of the budget reconciliation is undisputedly the most damaging federal policy targeting hungry Hoosiers that modern America has ever seen,” said Emily Bryant, Executive Director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. “Feeding Indiana’s Hungry network of food banks will continue serving hungry Hoosiers, thanks to our partners dedicated to feeding our neighbors in need—we are always in need of additional allies—please consider joining our efforts.”

Rev. David W. Greene, Sr., President of the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis