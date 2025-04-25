Indiana legislature adjourns amid controversial budget cuts

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2025 legislative session has officially adjourned, wrapping up a long session that began at around 9 a.m. Thursday and concluded shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

Lawmakers passed a balanced budget, but not without significant cuts that have left many disappointed, particularly Democrats.

Among the most notable reductions is a drastic cut to public health funding. The budget allocates $40 million per year for public health initiatives, a sharp decline from the prior allocation of $100 million annually. Democratic leaders have vocalized their concerns, arguing that these cuts will adversely affect health outcomes across the state.

Republicans defended the budget adjustments, suggesting that not all departments have fully utilized their state-funding allocations from previous years.

Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) pointed out that the current spending for the last fiscal year was consistent with the new figure of $40 million, implying that the adjustment reflects actual usage rather than a lack of funds.

Democratic Representative Gregory Porter (D-Indianapolis) was harshly critical of the changes, stating, "You can’t make Indiana Healthy Again on the cheap. You’re going to cut it by $60 million; I cannot buy that, and that’s the bottom line."

Higher education is also facing budgetary constraints, with a 5% reduction in both operational funding and money earmarked for replacement and renewals. One particularly contentious aspect of the budget involves Indiana University, where a last-minute provision gives Governor Braun greater influence over the Board of Trustees. This move sparked considerable debate on the House and Senate floors, with Democrats denouncing it as an infringement on academic freedom.

State Senator Rodrick Bray (R) defended the provision, asserting that “it needs to align with where Indiana is.” He pointed to rising costs in higher education and a growing public inquiry into the return on investment (ROI) in academic settings as reasons for the changes. Conversely, State Senator Shelli Yoder (D) expressed deep concerns, stating, “It really does create this chilling effect on academic freedom, on democracy, on freedom of speech.”

In addition, Indiana Public Broadcasting faced significant setbacks, with over $3 million in state-allocated funds eliminated from the budget. The organization has expressed in social media posts that such cuts jeopardize the viability of the 17 stations they operate across the state.

To compensate for budget shortfalls, a provision to increase taxes on cigarettes and tobacco products was included in the budget.

The budget is now on Governor Braun’s desk, where he could sign it into law at any moment. With various controversial elements now part of the state’s fiscal landscape, all eyes remain on the governor’s response and forthcoming implications for Indiana residents.