Indiana likely to miss partial solar eclipse due to weather forecast

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers almost got to witness a partial solar eclipse Saturday, a preview to the major event happening on April 8, but according to NWS, Indiana will likely miss the event due to weather.

The peak of the partial eclipse, when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth causing about 55% of the sun to be blocked, is set to occur around 1 p.m.

However, according to NWS, almost 100% of Indiana skies will be covered at this time, which will block our view.

Luckily, you may still have a chance to witness the event. NASA is providing live coverage you can find at this link, and you still have time to prepare for the total solar eclipse in April.

