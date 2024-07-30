Indiana marine dies in rollover incident while training in California

TWENTYNINE PALMS, California — A 26-year-old Indiana marine died on Sunday following a vehicle rollover during training in California.

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Jerry Betzold died Sunday after a high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicle rolled over during training on Saturday.

Betzold, who joined the Marine Corps in 2016 was from Avon, Indiana. He was apromoted to staff sergeant in the Marines on March 1, 2024.

“Staff Sergeant Jerry Betzold represents all that is good and pure in our nation and Corps,” said TTECG Director Col. David Hart. “He tragically lost his life while working to ensure our combat formations remain ready when the nation needs them. His loss is deeply felt across our Marine Corps family. Our hearts and full support will remain with his family and friends as we all navigate this extremely difficult time.”

His decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (third award), Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (second award), Sea Service Deployment Medal (fourth award), Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

The incident is under investigation by NCIS.

