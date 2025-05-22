Indiana Medicaid and SNAP advocates react to Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the U.S. House of Representatives completed an all-nighter that culminated in the passage of President Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” early this morning. The bill, which passed by a single vote, now moves to the Senate for consideration.

The legislation extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, lifts the federal tax on tips and overtime and allocates nearly $50 billion to resume construction of the border wall. It also proposes cuts to federal spending exceeding $1.5 trillion, impacting programs including Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

In a notable division, only two Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the bill, neither of whom is from Indiana.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan agency, has warned that these cuts would significantly affect SNAP, often referred to as food stamps, and Medicaid, two programs that support thousands of residents in Indiana.

Feeding America reports that nearly 50 million people nationwide face food insecurity, the highest rate in over a decade. The CBO estimates that the proposed bill would reduce federal spending for SNAP by $267 billion.

"The bill requires states to have skin in the game on SNAP,” Congresswoman Erin Houchin (R), representing Indiana’s 9th district, said on the House floor prior to the vote. “The bill requires states to be more responsible about how Medicaid is funded; the bill provides needed tax relief for seniors. These are good things that reduce the size and scope of federal government that is encroaching on the everyday lives of Americans."

While GOP lawmakers argue that the bill decreases federal spending, Feeding America warns that the cost shift to Indiana could total $356 million. Additionally, the state would face increased administrative costs, rising from the federal government covering 50 percent of those expenses to Indiana being responsible for covering 70 percent under the bill, equating to an additional $46 million.

"Our member food banks and their network of community kitchens and faith-based partners and pantries are doing everything we can to meet the rising demand, but the federal nutrition programs provide unmatched scale and efficiency that people can access to find the food they need,” said Emily Weikert Bryant, Executive Director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry.

For Medicaid, the CBO estimates that federal subsidies will be reduced by $698 billion.

Jennifer DeWitt, whose son Jackson has severe medical complexities, expressed her concerns about the potential impact of the bill. Jackson’s feeding tube, which costs $3,500 a month, is not covered by her employer's health insurance.

wrtv

"We really need to take a step back and see who this is going to end up impacting because it's not just going to be this handful of people we want to target,” DeWitt said. “It’s going to have huge ripple effects and massive consequences."

Congressman Andre Carson proposed an amendment to trigger an audit examining how many people on Medicaid and SNAP would be affected, but the amendment failed. While the GOP maintains that those who rely on these programs the most will remain unaffected, organizations such as Feeding America and the American Cancer Society voice concerns that the legislation will indeed have significant repercussions. The bill must pass the Senate before reaching the President’s desk for a signature.

Indiana Congressional members sent statements regarding the passage. You can read the statements we received below.

Congressman Rudy Yakym (R) District 2

“Our "One, Big, Beautiful Bill” is the most pro-growth, pro-family, pro-worker, and pro-America legislation in a generation. “It makes the Trump Tax Cuts permanent, puts more money in Americans’ pockets by eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, and delivers historic relief for working families. It secures the border, backs our law enforcement, unleashes American energy, and cuts wasteful Washington spending. This bill marks the first major step toward fulfilling the promises Republicans made in November and advancing President Trump’s America-First agenda.”

Congressman Marlin Stutzman (R) District 3

"The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is the start of America’s return to fiscal sanity. This bill is the single best piece of legislation I have voted for when it comes to fixing our country’s fiscal future while serving in Washington, D.C. It will secure tax cuts on American vehicles, eliminate taxes on tips and overtime, and strengthen Medicaid for those who need it most. Amazingly, this bill also protects our country by funding the Golden Dome and securing our borders. President Trump demanded prosperity for the American people, and Congress delivered.”

Congressman Jim Baird (R) District 4

"I was proud to vote for the One Big, Beautiful Bill. It is a win for Hoosiers and the American people and codifies President Trump’s successful agenda. This big, beautiful bill delivers historic tax relief for the American people, including seniors, eliminates taxes on tips and overtime, makes strategic investments in our military, secures our borders, authorizes the completion of the border wall, and invests in our farmers and producers. In fact, this legislation reduces taxes on our farmers by 10 billion dollars, boosts investment in crop insurance and the farm safety net, and helps our farmers better compete in the global market. By supporting this bill, I also voted to root out waste, fraud, and abuse and ensure that federal benefits go to Americans who truly need them. This is what the American people resoundingly want, and Congress is working to deliver.

“Without these historic tax cuts, however, the average family in Indiana’s Fourth Congressional District faces a $1,548 tax hike. Ultimately, this bill allows families to benefit from lower taxes, higher wages, and higher take-home pay. This is yet another accomplishment from the House Republican Majority to deliver real results for the American people. I urge my colleagues’ swift action in the Senate to send this bill to President Trump’s desk and achieve unprecedented security and prosperity.”

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R) District 5 via X

@RepSpartz/x

Congressman Jefferson Shreve (R) District 6

"House Republicans secured wins for Hoosiers and the American people today with passage of HR1 — the budget reconciliation bill. I voted to advance this key legislation to the Senate. It extends the 2017 tax cuts that deliver relief for working families and local businesses. The bill bolsters American energy production, which we’ll sorely need to propel Indiana’s economy. It provides enhanced tools for our border patrol agents, who are working to secure our southern border. And they’re making great progress! We’re working to right-size our federal bureaucracy. This bill delivers on the America First campaign promises of our party – and I am working hard to deliver on these commitments.”

Congressman Andre Carson (D) District 7

“This GOP bill makes Hoosier families poorer and the ultra-wealthy even richer. I offered four common sense amendments that would protect Hoosiers from this blatantly dangerous bill. My amendments specifically would ensure the budget does not harm healthcare for mothers, newborns, children, and the most vulnerable among us. Republicans refused my amendments. This bill is devastating to the values of our country. But I haven’t given up the fight, and neither should you.”

Congressman Mark Messmer (R) District 8

"House Republicans worked hard to deliver President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. This comprehensive legislation increases funding for border security, protects the needs of our nation's farmers, and provides necessary tax relief for Hoosiers and all Americans. I am proud of the House of Representatives for passing the Big Beautiful Bill, and I urge my Senate colleagues to complete their work and get it to the President's desk as quickly as possible."

Congresswoman Erin Houchin (R) District 9

“The U.S. House of Representatives passed the One Big, Beautiful Bill this morning—delivering on President Trump’s America First agenda.

This is a bill for hardworking American families. No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and tax relief for seniors on Social Security. It enhances border security, ramps up deportations of criminal aliens, and unleashes American energy production.

It also protects and strengthens Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security for the people who truly need it most—pregnant women, children, individuals with disabilities, and seniors—by ending taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse.

Democrats have been misleading the public for months—but we stayed focused and got the job done.

Simply put—President Trump and House Republicans are keeping our promises by putting America First and, in doing so, will unlock a new golden age of prosperity for our country from sea to shining sea.”

