Indiana Members Credit Union announced as new anchor tenant at Bottleworks District

Bottleworks District
INDIANAPOLIS — The Bottleworks District will welcome Indianapolis-based Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU) as a new anchor tenant for Phase II of the district development.

The IMCU headquarters will be located at 9-12 on North College Ave. and will be 74,000 square feet, which is roughly 85% of the total available space for this phase of development, officials say.

“IMCU’s new headquarters in the historic Bottleworks District represents our aspirations for the future and commitment to providing a dynamic workspace for our employees,” said John Newett, president and CEO of IMCU.

IMCU has 31 branches, serving central and southern Indiana. The Bottleworks District is a $300 million, 12-acre urban mixed-use development.

