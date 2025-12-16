FISHERS — For the second year in a row, the number of people moving into and out of Indiana is greater than the number of people leaving.

Since 1997, Indiana has consistently seen more residents leave than arrive. New data shows that the trend is changing.

According to the 2025 Migration Patterns Study by Atlas Van Lines, 54% of moves involving Indiana in 2025 were inbound, while 46% were outbound. The near balance marks a second consecutive year of stabilization.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indiana migration balanced for second year in a row

“It’s good news for the Indiana economy,” said Chellsie Parker with Atlas Van Lines.

Local moving companies are seeing the trend firsthand.

“It’s more beneficial for us," said Jennifer Sterrett with Two Men and a Truck.

At Two Men and a Truck, increased balance in moves is helping sustain business year-round.

“Because that means it gets us moves throughout the year,” said Sterrett.

Sterrett shares some of the factors that she sees are driving folks to move to the Hoosier state.

“Job relocation is obviously a big one,” Sterrett said. “Another thing we’re hearing a lot of is affordability.”

Higher-paying jobs are also part of the draw, particularly in central Indiana.

“Right there in Indianapolis, you have Eli Lilly, Stellantis, and they’re committed to building their footprint,” Parker said.

WRTV

Housing availability is another factor. New construction inventory is climbing, with a 7% year-over-year increase in single-family building permits across central Indiana.

“While mortgage rates are not where we would love for them to be, when the average home price is $250,000 to $270,000, it really pulls people to move to Central Indiana,” said Parker.

Growth is especially noticeable north of Indianapolis.

“Recently we’ve been seeing areas like Boone County and Hancock County spike in population,” Sterrett said. “They’re just building.”