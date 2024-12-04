Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame honors Hoosier heroes

INDIANAPOLIS — A local nonprofit is bringing attention to the achievements of the men and women who’ve served our country.

15 veterans were inducted into the 2024 class of the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame last month.

One of them is Arno Childs Land.

His sponsor, Dick Chegar, refers to the late army vet as the best soldier he ever served with.

Dick Chegar

“For me, he was absolutely the finest, most intuitive battlefield soldier that you could ever ask for," Chegar said.

And Chegar would know, he is a decorated veteran and IMVHOF inductee himself.

“Nobody seeks glory, nobody seeks a medal, nobody seeks anything other than to do their job and help their fellow servicemen," he said.

There are 158 inductees to date.

They come from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Every year, about a third of those nominated are selected for the hall of fame.

IMVHOF

“It’s kinda the all-stars of our Indiana Military," Chairman and co-founder Kevin Ryan said.

There are several ways to be selected.



Category one is Valor — a veteran who served in combat, which is the most common.

Category two is Veteran Advocacy — a veteran who contributed exceptionally to the community, state and/or nation in the interest of veterans.

Category three is Community Support — a veteran who contributed exceptionally to the community, state and/or nation not necessarily in the interest of veterans.

IMVHOF



“This is such a rich part of our history that a lot of people miss. It’s such an extreme amount of sacrifice to be a solider and put your life on the line. I think this brings something to people to let them experience some of those wonderful people," Ryan said.

You can visit the hall of fame to learn more about the inductees.

It’s located at 5360 Herbert Lord Road.