Indiana Music History Project celebrates Global Beatles Day, opening of new lounge

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Music History Project is dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and sharing the musical legacy of the Hoosier state.

Executive Director Rick Wilkerson says the nonprofit's archive spans across the state, all genres and all time periods.

“We have the largest known archive of Indiana music: that’s vinyl LPs, that’s 45s, cassettes, CDs, tapes, and a whole ton of memorabilia," Wilkerson said.

From jazz legends on Indiana Avenue to garage rock pioneers, soul icons, bluegrass pickers and beyond.

“It’s obvious there’s big shining stars like Mellencamp, The Jackson 5 and Babyface, those kinds of people. Then there’s the foundation that helped them become stars, and they’re from right here in Indiana," volunteer Wendy Reed said.

Wednesday was Global Beatles Day. The annual holiday commemorates the legacy and cultural impact of the English rock band.

And it just so happened to be founded by Indianapolis native Faith Cohen.

“Their music means everything to me. I grew up with them. I was five in 1964. I have older brothers and sisters, and they brought each album home one by one," Cohen said.

Cohen says it’s been amazing to see Global Beatles Day spread around the world.

“There have been articles in Indonesia, Russia, Czechoslovakia, India," she said.

The message of the day is simple: remember these lyrics from their 1969 hit “The End.”

“In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make. So start practicing that. All you need is love," Cohen said.

Wednesday also marks the opening of the new Indiana Music History Project Lounge.

“To have an event space and expand our exhibits as well. Downstairs is pretty tight. There’s not that much room for events," Wilkerson said.

The venue will host community events, music showcases, and cultural exhibits tied to Indiana’s rich musical heritage.

The Indiana Music History Project is the primary initiative of the Indiana Entertainment Foundation (IEF). The nonprofit organization relies on donations to operate. Visit their website for more information.