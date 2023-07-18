Indiana named 'Barbie' state in study on 'Barbenheimer' trend

INDIANAPOLIS — According to a recent study from ProjectorScreen.com, Indiana favors Greta Gerwig's Barbie to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The study track geotagged twitter data over 30 days, tracking tweets, hashtags and direct keywords phrases about the two movies, both releasing on July 21st.

These hashtags and phrases included things like , #BarbieMovie, #BarbieTheMovie, #TheBarbieMovie, "watch Barbie," "bought tickets for Barbie," "excited for Barbie," as well as #Oppenheimer, #OppenheimerMovie, "watch Oppenheimer," "excited for Oppenheimer."

According to Projector Screen, over 600,000 tweets were tracked.

Their findings found that the Hoosier state is most excited for Barbie.

ProjectorScreen.com

According to the study, 38 states favored Barbie.

The top 10 "Barbenheimer" states are as follows:

1. Wisconsin

2. Kansas

3. New York

4. Utah

5. California

6. Maryland

7. Hawaii

8. New Mexico

9. Nevada

10. Massachusetts

Additionally, the popular trend "Barbenheimer" was also tracked, an appreciation of both polar opposite films.

AMC reported that over 40,000 people would be buying tickets for both movies on the same day.

Projector Screen also provided a map showing "Barbenheimer" popularity among the states.