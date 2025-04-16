Indiana National Guard ends mission at the southern border

INDIANAPOLIS – Nearly 50 Hoosier Guardsmen are coming home after being mobilized to support the Texas National Guard in Operation Lone Star, the Indiana National Guard said.

Governor Mike Braun, Commander in Chief of the Indiana National Guard, is hailing the mission a success, and commending the federal government for its efforts at the boarder.

“We are proud to welcome home these brave Hoosier Guardsmen and thank them for their service during this successful mission,” said Braun in a press release. “Under the leadership of President Trump, well-managed border security is a priority and that enables these Guardsmen to return home.”

The Indiana National Guard began assisting the Texas National Guard in Operation Lone Star in April 2024, in a supporting role to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The Indiana National Guard said data shows a decrease in border crossings by 94 percent compared to March 2024.

According to the news release, Hoosier Guardsmen had more than 11,000 interactions, including detection of 2,639 individual crossings and supported 35 surrenders and impacted 8,837 turn backs, during the first rotation on the border.

The Indiana National Guard began its second 12-month rotation in March 2025 and has had 559 interactions to date.

Brigadier General Larry Muennich, the adjutant general commended the soldiers on their mission and the work they've done to secure the border. “I look forward to welcoming them back home soon. This is an example of how the Indiana National Guard always stands ready to support our state and nation when called,” said Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich in the release.

Guardsmen will return to Indiana within 60 days.

The Indiana National Guard said it will turn its focus to other missions to combat challenges our communities face from illegal immigration, such as illicit drug use and crime.